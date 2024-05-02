Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 119 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LII. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.31.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $454.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.26 and a 200-day moving average of $437.56. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.51 and a 1-year high of $501.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.