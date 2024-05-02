SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

