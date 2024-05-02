Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,434 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.