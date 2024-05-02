Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Enbridge by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,717,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,270,000 after buying an additional 2,101,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 129.05%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

