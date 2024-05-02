Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,825,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.03 and a 200-day moving average of $197.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.47 and a 1-year high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

