Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,200 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 265,311 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 809.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 247,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Donaldson by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,440,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,843,000 after purchasing an additional 113,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 15.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,621,000 after buying an additional 95,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

