Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $217,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $246.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.