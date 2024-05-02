Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,382,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,342,000 after buying an additional 124,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,176,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,076,000 after purchasing an additional 160,965 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,057,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,145,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,929,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,604,000 after purchasing an additional 78,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,709,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.