Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 48,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Infosys Price Performance
NYSE INFY opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.
Read Our Latest Analysis on INFY
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infosys
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.