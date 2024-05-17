Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has $10.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $367.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.81. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,299,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

