Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $24.92

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $22.82. Stellantis shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 4,452,914 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.8 %

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 82,074 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,405,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

