Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $30.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.68. 449,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

