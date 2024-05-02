Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.39. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 84,636 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Further Reading

