Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Shares Gap Down to $14.80

Shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $13.83. Adlai Nortye shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 444 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Adlai Nortye alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANL

Adlai Nortye Stock Down 5.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adlai Nortye

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.