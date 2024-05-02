Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MBCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.49. 10,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $173.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBCN. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $220,107.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

