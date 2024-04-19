Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,754,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,399,882 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.3% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 118,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $133,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.7% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 33,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

