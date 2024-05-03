BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,093 shares of company stock worth $64,108,533 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

BLK stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $752.94. 136,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $799.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $763.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.