New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 84.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $302.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.