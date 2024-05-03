Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Billion Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Netflix worth $2,006,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $77,788,745. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $11.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $562.92. 903,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,545. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.85 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $242.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $603.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

