LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 376 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.9% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ META traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $439.17. 6,951,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,311,105. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.97.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,576,103.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $36,711,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,291 shares of company stock worth $612,916,087 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

