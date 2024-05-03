Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,732 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,273,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after acquiring an additional 211,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $41,270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $303,065,000 after acquiring an additional 180,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NXPI traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.18. The stock had a trading volume of 677,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average of $220.92. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $161.23 and a one year high of $264.26.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
