LGT Group Foundation Purchases 9,720 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,980. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $490.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

