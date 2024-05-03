Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,737,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,561,000 after buying an additional 495,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,456,000 after buying an additional 327,372 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $304.81. The stock had a trading volume of 293,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,864. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

