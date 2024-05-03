Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 48,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

XOM stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,653,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,222,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $459.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

