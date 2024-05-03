Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires New Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 145,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 113,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.75.
Moody’s Stock Performance
Shares of MCO stock opened at $365.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.18 and its 200 day moving average is $372.80. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $296.45 and a 12 month high of $407.62.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Moody’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
