Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $127.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.



