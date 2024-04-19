iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 141,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 115,240 shares.The stock last traded at $122.38 and had previously closed at $121.57.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
