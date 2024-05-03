Savant Capital LLC Acquires 5,275 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

