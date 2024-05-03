Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in RTX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 298,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in RTX by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,883. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $103.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.