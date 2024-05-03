Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $170,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $371.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

