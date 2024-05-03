Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Rogco LP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.