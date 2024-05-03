Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 1,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,515,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 650.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,864,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

XOM opened at $116.20 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86. The company has a market capitalization of $458.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.