Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,062 shares of company stock worth $2,466,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average of $123.24. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

