Brighton Jones LLC Sells 612 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MPC opened at $178.97 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average is $167.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

