iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,948,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 746% from the previous session’s volume of 348,388 shares.The stock last traded at $31.03 and had previously closed at $30.96.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $796.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.