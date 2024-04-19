AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $327.00 at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $327.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $334.69.

NYSE:AON opened at $308.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a twelve month low of $284.85 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 5.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

