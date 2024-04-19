Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Auna Price Performance
AUNA opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Auna has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $10.85.
About Auna
