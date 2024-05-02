Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

LNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $117.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $137.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.05.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lindsay by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

