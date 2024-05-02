Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) vs. Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Critical Comparison

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pervasip and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Pervasip.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.14 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Cronos Group $87.24 million 11.87 -$73.96 million ($0.19) -14.26

This table compares Pervasip and Cronos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pervasip has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pervasip has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -14.89% N/A -26.25% Cronos Group -84.15% -3.99% -3.87%

Summary

Cronos Group beats Pervasip on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

(Get Free Report)

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Cronos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.