MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

