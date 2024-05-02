Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.10.

Geron Stock Performance

GERN stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.62. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Geron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Geron by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Geron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

