Floor & Decor’s (FND) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FND. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.19.

FND stock opened at $109.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

