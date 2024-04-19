Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

FIHL opened at $19.14 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 58,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,618,000 after buying an additional 131,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fidelis Insurance by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

