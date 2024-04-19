Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $67.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $54.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.