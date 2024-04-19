Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.23.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $95.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,768,643,000 after buying an additional 534,690 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,650,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.