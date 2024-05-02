26,155 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.9% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

