Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

