Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $269.33. 2,241,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.19. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $494.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

