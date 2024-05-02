Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Short Interest Update

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 284,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Abits Group Price Performance
ABTS opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79. Abits Group has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.80.
About Abits Group
