Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Short Interest Update

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 284,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Abits Group Price Performance

ABTS opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79. Abits Group has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.80.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc, a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

