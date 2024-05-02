Investors Purchase Large Volume of AGNC Investment Put Options (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 81,270 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 197% compared to the average daily volume of 27,361 put options.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.7% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,078,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,892,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

